Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 18 – August 19, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BOTELLO ROJAS, ERICK

Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-08-18 Released: 2023-08-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11473, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-18 Arresting Agency: GRPD

HEWITT, BAILEY PRECIOUS

Age: 19 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-18 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11479, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE

Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-18 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

  • Public Intoxication 3rd or Subsequent Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11478, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court

WINDERS, ADEN LEE

Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-18 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NELSEN, RANDY

Age: 71 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Booking Date: 2023-08-18 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

  • Sexual Exploitation of Children – Possess Child Pornography (WRNT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

BONNER, ANTHONY FILECCIA

Age: 53 Address: SHERIDAN, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11476, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

