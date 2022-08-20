Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 19 – August 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WESSEL, AMBER LEIGH

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-08-19 Released: 2022-08-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9990, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



WILLIAMS, JUSTIN DAVIS

Age: 38 Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking: 2022-08-19 Released: 2022-08-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9989, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

LEGERSKI, ELIZABETH KATHRYN

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-08-19 Scheduled Release: 2022-09-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANSON, ANDY JOHN

Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-19 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: