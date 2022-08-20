Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 19 – August 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WESSEL, AMBER LEIGH
Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-08-19 Released: 2022-08-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9990, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
WILLIAMS, JUSTIN DAVIS
Age: 38 Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking: 2022-08-19 Released: 2022-08-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9989, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LEGERSKI, ELIZABETH KATHRYN
Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-08-19 Scheduled Release: 2022-09-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANSON, ANDY JOHN
Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-19 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9988, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Hit & Run – Unattended Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9988, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Driving on Sidewalks
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9988, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Improper Lane Usage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9988, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Careless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9988, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: GR Municipal Court