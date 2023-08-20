Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 19 – August 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BRENT, WYATT JAMES
Age: 18 Address: DIAMONDVILLE, WY
Booking: 2023-08-19 Released: 2023-08-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11480, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
LUCERO-BOBROFF, JACQUELYN
Age: 30 Address: MESILLA PARK, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11487, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LINCOLN, ADAM DAVID
Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11486, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOLLERE, TROY MICHAEL
Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11485, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LYTLE, CLIFTON J
Age: 65 Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-19 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11484, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11484, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KRAMER, STEPHAN J
Age: 56 Address: TROY, NH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-19 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Operate Vehicle with Unsafe Equipment
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SOTO, ALONSO MURILLO
Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-19 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT