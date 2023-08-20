Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 19 – August 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BRENT, WYATT JAMES

Age: 18 Address: DIAMONDVILLE, WY

Booking: 2023-08-19 Released: 2023-08-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11480, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



LUCERO-BOBROFF, JACQUELYN

Age: 30 Address: MESILLA PARK, NM

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11487, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LINCOLN, ADAM DAVID

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11486, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOLLERE, TROY MICHAEL

Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11485, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LYTLE, CLIFTON J

Age: 65 Address: FARSON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-19 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11484, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11484, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KRAMER, STEPHAN J

Age: 56 Address: TROY, NH

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-19 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operate Vehicle with Unsafe Equipment Status: PENDING, Bond: #11483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SOTO, ALONSO MURILLO

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-19 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: