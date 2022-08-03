Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 2 – August 3, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LOWRY, MAYA ELEANA

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-08-03

Released: 2022-08-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9929, CASH, $715, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROGERS, JARED ALBERT

Age: 19

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Alcoholic Beverage to Minors – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9930, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9930, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, two counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #9930, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court



WHITE, SYDNEE ANN

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: