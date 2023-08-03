Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 2 – August 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GEORGE, KIMBERLY LYNN
Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11407, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
HOLLOWAY, LUCAS JAMES
Age: 40 Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11408, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LAWS, DALLAN RICH
Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11406, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11406, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
COOK, NICHOLAS ARTHUR
Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11405, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Licensing of Dogs and Cats – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11403, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – “Crack” Cocaine < 5/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OGDEN, CAMERON LANE
Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-02 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- CRUELTY TO ANIMALS: KNOWINGLY BEATS OR INJURES ANIMAL – 1ST OFFENSE (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT