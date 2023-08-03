Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 2 – August 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GEORGE, KIMBERLY LYNN

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11407, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



HOLLOWAY, LUCAS JAMES

Age: 40 Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11408, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LAWS, DALLAN RICH

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11406, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11406, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



COOK, NICHOLAS ARTHUR

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11405, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Licensing of Dogs and Cats – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11403, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: #11404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – “Crack” Cocaine < 5/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OGDEN, CAMERON LANE

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-02 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: