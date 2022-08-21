Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 20 – August 21, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HERNANDEZ GALLEGOS, ADOLFO

Age: 25 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9993, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 31 to 40 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #9993, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #9993, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court



FARRELL, JAMI ANN

Age: 32 Address: COOS BAY, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #9992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #9992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #9992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCBRIDE, ANDREW CALEB

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams, or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COCHRUN, HUSHLEN BLAINE

Age: 58 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #9991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #9991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OSBORN, NICOLE LYNN

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: