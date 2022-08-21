Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 20 – August 21, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HERNANDEZ GALLEGOS, ADOLFO
Age: 25 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9993, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 31 to 40 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9993, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9993, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court
FARRELL, JAMI ANN
Age: 32 Address: COOS BAY, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCBRIDE, ANDREW CALEB
Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams, or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
COCHRUN, HUSHLEN BLAINE
Age: 58 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OSBORN, NICOLE LYNN
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT