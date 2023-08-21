Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 20 – August 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HABERMAN, DANTE LEO
Age: 22 Address: LANDER, WY
Booking: 2023-08-20 Released: 2023-08-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11488, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
KAST, TERESA ANN
Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-21 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11493, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
HOOLEY, ALMA GLEN
Age: 57 Address: GRACE, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11492, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MURILLO, GABRIELA NICOLE
Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11490, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11490, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DAVENPORT, JOSHUA WILLIAM
Age: 32 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11491, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11491, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PIERSON, DONALD
Age: 35 Address: BATON ROGUE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT