Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 20 – August 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HABERMAN, DANTE LEO

Age: 22 Address: LANDER, WY

Booking: 2023-08-20 Released: 2023-08-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11488, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



KAST, TERESA ANN

Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-21 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11493, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



HOOLEY, ALMA GLEN

Age: 57 Address: GRACE, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11492, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MURILLO, GABRIELA NICOLE

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11490, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11490, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DAVENPORT, JOSHUA WILLIAM

Age: 32 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11491, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11491, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PIERSON, DONALD

Age: 35 Address: BATON ROGUE, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: