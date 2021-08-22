Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 21 – August 22, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DELAMBERT, RUSSELL EUGENE Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-08-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #8541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #8541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DAVIDSON, DANIELLE LEANN Age: 32 Address: MIDVALE, UT Booking: 2021-08-21 Released: 2021-08-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8543, CASH, $520, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor