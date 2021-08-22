Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 21 – August 22, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DELAMBERT, RUSSELL EUGENE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-08-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT