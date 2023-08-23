Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 22 – August 23, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GLADUE, COLTON MOCCASIN

Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-22 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11501, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11501, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #11501, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COOK, JENNA NICOLE

Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-22 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11500, SURETY OR CASH, $785, Court: GR Municipal Court

Burglary (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11499, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



VALENZUELA, SUSAN PEARLYN

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-08-22 Released: 2023-08-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense

Status: PENDING, Bond: #11497, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn

Status: PENDING, Bond: #11497, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense

Status: PENDING, Bond: #11497, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT