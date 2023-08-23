Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 22 – August 23, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GLADUE, COLTON MOCCASIN
Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-22 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11501, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11501, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11501, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COOK, JENNA NICOLE
Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-22 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11500, SURETY OR CASH, $785, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Burglary (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11499, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
VALENZUELA, SUSAN PEARLYN
Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-08-22 Released: 2023-08-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
Status: PENDING, Bond: #11497, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
Status: PENDING, Bond: #11497, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
Status: PENDING, Bond: #11497, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT