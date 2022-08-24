Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 23 – August 24, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FALLS, CHRISTINA JEAN

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-08-23 Released: 2022-08-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10014, CASH, $1235, Court: RS Municipal Court



LLAMAS, OLIVIA GALE

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

ANIMAL at large – 1ST OFFENSE (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10012, CASH, $250, Court: RS Municipal Court



BUZIS, RICKY TRAVIS

Age: 41 Address: STILLWATER, OK Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-08-23 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



SAMPLEY, TRAVIS LEE

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-23 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10011, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DYCHES, JARRED R

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-08-23 Released: 2022-08-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #10013, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



SEALS, GREGORY CHARLES

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-08-23 Released: 2022-08-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD