Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 23 – August 24, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FALLS, CHRISTINA JEAN
Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-08-23 Released: 2022-08-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10014, CASH, $1235, Court: RS Municipal Court
LLAMAS, OLIVIA GALE
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- ANIMAL at large – 1ST OFFENSE (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10012, CASH, $250, Court: RS Municipal Court
BUZIS, RICKY TRAVIS
Age: 41 Address: STILLWATER, OK Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-08-23 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SAMPLEY, TRAVIS LEE
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-23 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10011, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DYCHES, JARRED R
Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-08-23 Released: 2022-08-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10013, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
SEALS, GREGORY CHARLES
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-08-23 Released: 2022-08-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10010, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Cour