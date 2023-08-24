Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 23 – August 24, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GOETSCH, GEORGE FREDRICK
Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-24 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
CHEESE MARTINEZ, RONALD BENITO
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-23 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Tk/Veh (>39k Lbs) Superintendent’s Speed Zone (1-9 Mph)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LARSEN, MELINDA F
Age: 24 Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-08-23 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-30 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EATON, CARRISA MARRIE
Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-23 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11502, CASH, $7500, Court: OTHER