Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 24 – August 25, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BUENO, AMANDA RAE

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-24 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10019, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court



JOHNSON, REBECCA JEAN

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-24 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

HUGHES, JONATHAN RAY

Age: 52 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-24 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: