Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 24 – August 25, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GOETSCH, GEORGE FREDRICK
Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-08-24 Released: 2023-08-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11504, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TURNER, WENDI KATHLEENE
Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-25 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11507, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOHSENI, JACKSON PETER
Age: 39 Address: LONGMOUNT, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-24 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11505, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11505, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11505, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11505, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11505, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT