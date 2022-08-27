Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 26 – August 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LUOKKA, MICHELLE SUSAN
Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-08-26 Released: 2022-08-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10022, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUFF, DAMION
Age: 26 Address: COLORADO CITY, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-26 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10025, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10025, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10025, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10025, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EGUADE, BRIAN PAUL
Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10024, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10026, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LETURGEY, KIMBERLY CHRISTINE
Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10023, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT