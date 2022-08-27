Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 26 – August 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LUOKKA, MICHELLE SUSAN

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-08-26 Released: 2022-08-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10022, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUFF, DAMION

Age: 26 Address: COLORADO CITY, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-26 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10025, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #10025, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10025, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10025, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EGUADE, BRIAN PAUL

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10024, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10026, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LETURGEY, KIMBERLY CHRISTINE

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: