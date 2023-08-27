Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 26 – August 27, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HALL, SHANTELL KATE
Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11520, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
WINNER, JEFFERY ORLANDO
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11522, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUNTER, ANDREAS DUVAL
Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE
Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-08-26 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-29 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT