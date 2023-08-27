Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 26 – August 27, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HALL, SHANTELL KATE

Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11520, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



WINNER, JEFFERY ORLANDO

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11522, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUNTER, ANDREAS DUVAL

Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-08-26 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-29 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: