Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 27 – August 28, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

ACKERMAN, ALESHA BROOKE

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-08-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

TORRES, DANIEL CARLOS

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-08-27
Scheduled Release: 2021-08-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

