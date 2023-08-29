Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 28 – August 29, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

TOVAR, RAYMOND

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-28 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11534, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARMON, JARED ALAN

Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11533, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #11533, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALLRED, CARLINE MICHELLE

Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-08-28 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Warrant Arrest, two counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11531, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



RODRIGUEZ GAMBOA, MONICA ELIZABETH

Age: 28 Address: ORLANDO, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-28 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MITCHELL, DANIEL EDMUND

Age: 42 Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-28 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: