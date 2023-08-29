Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 28 – August 29, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
TOVAR, RAYMOND
Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-28 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11534, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARMON, JARED ALAN
Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11533, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11533, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
ALLRED, CARLINE MICHELLE
Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-08-28 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Warrant Arrest, two counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11531, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
RODRIGUEZ GAMBOA, MONICA ELIZABETH
Age: 28 Address: ORLANDO, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-28 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MITCHELL, DANIEL EDMUND
Age: 42 Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-28 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11528, CASH, $750, Court: OTHER
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11527, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER