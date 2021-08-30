Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 29 – August 30, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

BROWER, JACQUELINE TULSA

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-08-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8556, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MCBURNETT, MATTHEW LEHR

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-08-29
Released: 2021-08-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

