Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 29 – August 30, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BROWER, JACQUELINE TULSA Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-08-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8556, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MCBURNETT, MATTHEW LEHR Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2021-08-29 Released: 2021-08-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

