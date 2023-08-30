Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 29 – August 30, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BORDEN, MASON LEE

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11540, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



SABOGAL RIVERA, CAMILO ANDRES

Age: 30 Address: DOWNEY, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-29 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram, respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARRERA CORONA, MARIO C

Age: 56 Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-08-29 Scheduled Release: 2023-09-03 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MANLEY, CHAD KELLY

Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-29 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #11538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use of Handheld Electronic Wireless Communication Devices for Electronic Messaging Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #11538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOSS, KAYLA LYNN

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-08-29 Scheduled Release: 2023-09-01 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges: