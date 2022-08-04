Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 3 – August 4, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CHRISMAN, DALLAS ORLANDO
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-08-03
Released: 2022-08-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #9936, CASH, $187, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STARNES, RAYMOND MICHAEL
Age: 39
Address: MILTON, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #9938, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #9938, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
NILSON, SHAWNA RAE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #9937, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
TERRAZAS, MARTIN A
Age: 60
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #9935, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAMIREZ, DAVID C
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-08-03
Released: 2022-08-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9932, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9934, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT