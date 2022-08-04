Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 3 – August 4, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CHRISMAN, DALLAS ORLANDO

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-08-03

Released: 2022-08-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #9936, CASH, $187, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STARNES, RAYMOND MICHAEL

Age: 39

Address: MILTON, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #9938, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #9938, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court



NILSON, SHAWNA RAE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #9937, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



TERRAZAS, MARTIN A

Age: 60

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #9935, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAMIREZ, DAVID C

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-08-03

Released: 2022-08-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD