Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 30 – August 31, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ARAIZA, EDEL

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-30 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11545, SURETY OR CASH, $1270, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #11545, SURETY OR CASH, $1270, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11545, SURETY OR CASH, $1270, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

SHERIDAN, KASIE ROSE ROSE

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-30 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: #11544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Schedule II Substances Status: PENDING, Bond: #11544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DURHAM, DAWN MARIE

Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-30 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLARK, ASIA MARIE

Age: 33 Address: COLSTRIP, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-30 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: