Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 30 – August 31, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ARAIZA, EDEL
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-30 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11545, SURETY OR CASH, $1270, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11545, SURETY OR CASH, $1270, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11545, SURETY OR CASH, $1270, Court: RS Municipal Court
SHERIDAN, KASIE ROSE ROSE
Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-30 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Schedule II Substances
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DURHAM, DAWN MARIE
Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-30 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLARK, ASIA MARIE
Age: 33 Address: COLSTRIP, MT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-30 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court