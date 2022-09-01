Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 31 – September 1, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STACY, ALEXANDER R

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-01 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10044, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



KING, TYLER JAMES

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-08-31 Scheduled Release: 2022-09-05 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BURTON, KYLE DOUGLAS

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-31 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LECLAIR, KIERAN ROBERT

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-31 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10040, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10040, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10040, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

