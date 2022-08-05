Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 4 – August 5, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RUSSELL, JASON DWIGHT
Age: 29
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #9941, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LASCANO, LLOYD BRINNEN
Age: 30
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9940, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9940, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9940, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9940, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9940, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
