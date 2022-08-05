Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 4 – August 5, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RUSSELL, JASON DWIGHT

Age: 29

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #9941, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LASCANO, LLOYD BRINNEN

Age: 30

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9940, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #9940, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #9940, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #9940, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #9940, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

