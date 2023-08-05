Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 4 – August 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MAIDEN, KRYN DAWN
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-08-04 Released: 2023-08-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11413, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11413, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FLORES, RUBEN LOUIE
Age: 51 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-08-04 Released: 2023-08-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11414, SURETY OR CASH, $1670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11414, SURETY OR CASH, $1670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11414, SURETY OR CASH, $1670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SAUL, CATHLEEN SUE
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-05 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SEELEY, ASHTYN DAWN
Age: 20 Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11417, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession of Alcohol by Minor
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11417, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, JACOB ROMAN
Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11416, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOPKINS, COLTON SCOTT
Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-08-04 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-18 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court