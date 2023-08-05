Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 4 – August 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MAIDEN, KRYN DAWN

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-08-04 Released: 2023-08-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: A & L BONDING

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11413, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11413, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FLORES, RUBEN LOUIE

Age: 51 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-08-04 Released: 2023-08-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11414, SURETY OR CASH, $1670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #11414, SURETY OR CASH, $1670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #11414, SURETY OR CASH, $1670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SAUL, CATHLEEN SUE

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-05 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SEELEY, ASHTYN DAWN

Age: 20 Address: SHERIDAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11417, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession of Alcohol by Minor Status: PENDING, Bond: #11417, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, JACOB ROMAN

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11416, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



HOPKINS, COLTON SCOTT

Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-08-04 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-18 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: