Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 5 – August 6, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FLETCHER, CODY KEITH
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-08-04
Released: 2022-08-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9942, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COOK, TALON E
Age: 26
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9947, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
STRINGER, DANIEL WAYNE
Age: 41
Address: CLUTE, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9948, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
DREBEN, JASON DAVE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOLMAN, GAUGE DAKOTA
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-08-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9944, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9945, CASH, $290, Court: RS Municipal Court