Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 5 – August 6, 2023

MARTINEZ, JOSEPH LEE

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11426, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #11426, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #11426, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TONEY MAESTAS, JUSTINE NIZHONI

Age: 25 Address: ROCKS SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11425, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



GIBSON, JALEN THOMAS

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11424, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MOLLERE, TROY MICHAEL

Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-05 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #11423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-05 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LUDWIG, STIG HENRIK

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-05 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11421, CASH, $3000, Court: OTHER



LEMMING, THOMAS EDWARD

Age: 50 Address: BRANDFORD, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-05 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: