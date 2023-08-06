Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 5 – August 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MARTINEZ, JOSEPH LEE
Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11426, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11426, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11426, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TONEY MAESTAS, JUSTINE NIZHONI
Age: 25 Address: ROCKS SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11425, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
GIBSON, JALEN THOMAS
Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11424, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MOLLERE, TROY MICHAEL
Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-05 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN
Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-05 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LUDWIG, STIG HENRIK
Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-05 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11421, CASH, $3000, Court: OTHER
LEMMING, THOMAS EDWARD
Age: 50 Address: BRANDFORD, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-05 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT