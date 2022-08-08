Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 7 – August 8, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SALYER, TIM0THY RAY

Age: 60

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9955, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BROWDER, TERRY STEPHENS

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

