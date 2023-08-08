Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 7 – August 8, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FRYER, SIERRA DEANN

Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-08-07 Released: 2023-08-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs Status: PENDING, Bond: #11428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD

Age: 42 Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11429, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LARSON, TERRANCE WAYNE

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-07 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-10 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALDEZ, BRAXTON L

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-07 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: