Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 7 – August 8, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FRYER, SIERRA DEANN
Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-08-07 Released: 2023-08-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD
Age: 42 Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11429, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LARSON, TERRANCE WAYNE
Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-07 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-10 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VALDEZ, BRAXTON L
Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-07 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT