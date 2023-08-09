Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 8 – August 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ADAMSON, JEFFERY JAMES
Age: 40 Address: MAGRATH,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #11436, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #11436, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KELLER, RONALD JASON
Age: 48 Address: CASTLE ROCK, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
RUST, KAYLIANN MARIE
Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-08 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11434, CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
NOSICH, KEVIN SCOTT
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-08 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JENT, DALE EDWARD
Age: 19 Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-08 Arresting Agency: NWS