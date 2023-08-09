Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 8 – August 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ADAMSON, JEFFERY JAMES

Age: 40 Address: MAGRATH,

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #11436, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #11436, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELLER, RONALD JASON

Age: 48 Address: CASTLE ROCK, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



RUST, KAYLIANN MARIE

Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-08 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11434, CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



NOSICH, KEVIN SCOTT

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-08 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JENT, DALE EDWARD

Age: 19 Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-08 Arresting Agency: NWS