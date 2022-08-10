Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 9 – August 10, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

VALDEZ AMARO, ALFREDO

Age: 48

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SPISAK, REBECCA ANN

Age: 46

Address: LARAMIE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9963, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 70 Mph On Primary/Secondary (6+ Mph Over) Hwy Status: PENDING, Bond: #9963, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOZNER, CHARLES ANTHONY

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-08-09

Scheduled Release: 2022-08-15

Arresting Agency: GRMC

Charges:

DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



KREUGER, KYLEE DAISHA

Age: 22

Address: GUNNISON, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-08-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: