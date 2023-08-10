Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 9 – August 10, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

OSBORNE, JASON PAUL

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-09 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11441, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



COX, GEROLD ALLAN

Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-09 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #11440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



POWELL, JOSHUA ALLEN

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-09 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11438, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #11438, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11439, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



COLDIRON, ROBERT DANIEL

Age: 35 Address: WEST RICKLAND, WA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-09 Arresting Agency: NWS

LACKEY, KOLTEN JOHN

Age: 26 Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-09 Arresting Agency: NWS

DAVIS, BRETT RYAN

Age: 30 Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-09 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: