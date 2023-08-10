Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 9 – August 10, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
OSBORNE, JASON PAUL
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-09 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11441, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
COX, GEROLD ALLAN
Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-09 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
POWELL, JOSHUA ALLEN
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-09 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11438, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11438, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11439, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
COLDIRON, ROBERT DANIEL
Age: 35 Address: WEST RICKLAND, WA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-09 Arresting Agency: NWS
LACKEY, KOLTEN JOHN
Age: 26 Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-08-09 Arresting Agency: NWS
DAVIS, BRETT RYAN
Age: 30 Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-09 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT