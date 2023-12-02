Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 1 – December 2, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LOPEZ GONZALEZ, JESUS GILBERTO
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11941, SURETY OR CASH, $1122, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11941, SURETY OR CASH, $1122, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
LARSON, KIMBERLY JOHN
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-12-01
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TITMUS, MATHEW JUDD
Age: 42
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2023-12-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11940, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER