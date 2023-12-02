Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 1 – December 2, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LOPEZ GONZALEZ, JESUS GILBERTO

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11941, SURETY OR CASH, $1122, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11941, SURETY OR CASH, $1122, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LARSON, KIMBERLY JOHN

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-12-01

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TITMUS, MATHEW JUDD

Age: 42

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-12-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: