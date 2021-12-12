Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 11 – December 12, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MEDVED, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9016, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9017, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Public Intoxication (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9018, CASH, $430, Court: GR Municipal Court
ARMIJO, JACQUALINE ANN
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9015, SURETY OR CASH, $2210, Court: RS Municipal Court
MALICOATE, TANNER LEE COLE
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-12-11
Released: 2021-12-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9014, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT