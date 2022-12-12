Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 11 – December 12, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
OSBORN, DANIEL ALAN
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10394, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10394, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FRANKLIN, KATHRINE PUALANI
Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-11 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
THORNTON, WESTLEY J
Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-11 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT