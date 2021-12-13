Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 12 – December 13, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CORDOVA, BYRAN ANTHONY ROCKY

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 2nd or Subsequent Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #9022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9023, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9023, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



CORDOVA, ALEX CARLOS

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9025, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9025, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: