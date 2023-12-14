Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 13 – December 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MCMARTIN, JUSTIN EUGENE

Age: 45

Address: MTN VIEW, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Telephone Calls – Threat to Inflict Death (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



TRUJILLO, DELROY REID

Age: 50

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11989, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



KROUPA, NICOLE ANGELA

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #11990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GONZALEZ BRAVO, LUIS ARIEL

Age: 28

Address: MIAMI, FL

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-12-13

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: