Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 13 – December 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MCMARTIN, JUSTIN EUGENE
Age: 45
Address: MTN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Telephone Calls – Threat to Inflict Death (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
Sponsor
Sponsor
TRUJILLO, DELROY REID
Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11989, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
KROUPA, NICOLE ANGELA
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11990, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GONZALEZ BRAVO, LUIS ARIEL
Age: 28
Address: MIAMI, FL
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-12-13
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11988, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT