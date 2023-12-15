Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 14 – December 15, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11994, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: GR Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
EATON, CARRISA MARRIE
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-12-14
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-17
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
TRUJILLO, TERISA NAWAHINE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-12-14
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-17
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
FREDRICK, JOSEPH LYLE
Age: 35
Address: EUGENE, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-12-14
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT