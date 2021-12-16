Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 15 – December 16, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WINNER, DANNY JAMES
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-12-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9034, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
BARNSON, TONY J
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-12-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9033, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BLOOM, BARRIE
Age: 68
Address: RIDGWAY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Homicide by Vehicle, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9032, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9032, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT