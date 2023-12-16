Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 15 – December 16, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MILLER, LAIF WILLIAM

Age: 26

Address: TACOMA, WA

Booking: 2023-12-15

Released: 2023-12-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11995, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11995, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11995, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11995, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STRICKLAND, ALICIA LOUISE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-15

Released: 2023-12-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Simple Battery (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11996, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FINCH, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-15

Released: 2023-12-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11997, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COOLEY, CASEY GLENN

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #12002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUNT, THOMAS CREGG

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-15

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12001, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUNT, JACLYN SUE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12000, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LUCAS, AMANDA JO

Age: 40

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: