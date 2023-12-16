Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 15 – December 16, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MILLER, LAIF WILLIAM
Age: 26
Address: TACOMA, WA
Booking: 2023-12-15
Released: 2023-12-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11995, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11995, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11995, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11995, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STRICKLAND, ALICIA LOUISE
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-12-15
Released: 2023-12-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Simple Battery (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11996, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FINCH, NATHANIEL ALLEN
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-12-15
Released: 2023-12-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11997, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COOLEY, CASEY GLENN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUNT, THOMAS CREGG
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-15
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12001, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUNT, JACLYN SUE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12000, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LUCAS, AMANDA JO
Age: 40
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11998, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11999, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT