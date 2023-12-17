Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 16 – December 17, 2023

ARCHIBALD, BRYCE LAWRENCE

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12004, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WOLFGANG, RODNEY LEE

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

