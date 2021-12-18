Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 17 – December 18, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GUNTER, CHAD ROBERT

Age: 49

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9040, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



IZARRARAS, JOSE ANTONIO

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9039, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9039, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MORALEZ PEREZ, EVANDER

Age: 32

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking: 2021-12-17

Released: 2021-12-17

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: