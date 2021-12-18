Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 17 – December 18, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GUNTER, CHAD ROBERT
Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9040, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
IZARRARAS, JOSE ANTONIO
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9039, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9039, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MORALEZ PEREZ, EVANDER
Age: 32
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking: 2021-12-17
Released: 2021-12-17
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9037, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9037, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9037, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT