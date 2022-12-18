Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 17 – December 18, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
JONES, KOLBY ALAN
Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEREZ, ANTHONY DAVID CHAVEZ
Age: 43 Address: EL CAJON, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-18 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10400, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
MCGUIRE, LESLIE JEAN
Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-17 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10399, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10398, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court