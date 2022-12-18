Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 17 – December 18, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JONES, KOLBY ALAN

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #10401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEREZ, ANTHONY DAVID CHAVEZ

Age: 43 Address: EL CAJON, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-18 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #10400, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



MCGUIRE, LESLIE JEAN

Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-17 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: