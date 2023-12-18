Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 17 – December 18, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RASMUSSEN, RAYMOND SHANE

Age: 42

Address: SHERIDAN, WY

Booking: 2023-12-17

Released: 2023-12-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12012, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12012, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12012, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12012, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMMONS, CODY JOHN

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-17

Released: 2023-12-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #12005, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12005, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ELLIS, MORGAN

Age: 28

Address: SARATOGA, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12009, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRIGHT, MACEY ME CHELLE

Age: 30

Address: SARATOGA, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12011, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12011, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12011, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PENA, EZEQUIEL

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: