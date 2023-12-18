Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 17 – December 18, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RASMUSSEN, RAYMOND SHANE
Age: 42
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking: 2023-12-17
Released: 2023-12-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12012, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12012, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12012, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12012, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
SIMMONS, CODY JOHN
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-12-17
Released: 2023-12-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12005, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12005, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ELLIS, MORGAN
Age: 28
Address: SARATOGA, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12009, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BRIGHT, MACEY ME CHELLE
Age: 30
Address: SARATOGA, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12011, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12011, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12011, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PENA, EZEQUIEL
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Liquor on Breath of Person under Age 21 – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12007, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12006, CASH, $720, Court: OTHER
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12008, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER