Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 18 – December 19, 2021

HALE, KASH ADAM
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-19
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KALISZEWSKI, PAUL FREDERICK
Age: 52
Address: LONGMONT, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #9044, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
LUQUE, SAELLA FAYE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MIGUEL MENDEZ, MARIO ANTONIO
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #9043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: #9043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions
- Status: , Bond: #9043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOOD, DOMINIQUE HAYDEN
Age: 19
Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Speeding in School Zones – 31 Mph and Above
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT