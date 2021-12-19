Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 18 – December 19, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HALE, KASH ADAM

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-19

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #9045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #9045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KALISZEWSKI, PAUL FREDERICK

Age: 52

Address: LONGMONT, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #9044, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



LUQUE, SAELLA FAYE

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MIGUEL MENDEZ, MARIO ANTONIO

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #9043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #9043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions Status: , Bond: #9043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOOD, DOMINIQUE HAYDEN

Age: 19

Address: LAS VEGAS, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: