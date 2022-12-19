Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 18 – December 19, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

TOLLEY, LAURA LYNN

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10405, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LUX, KIERAN MICHAEL

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10404, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



MEANS, MARK ANTHONY

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10403, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SNOW, JAMES

Age: 33 Address: CHARLOTTE, NC

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-18 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges: