Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 18 – December 19, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
TOLLEY, LAURA LYNN
Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10405, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LUX, KIERAN MICHAEL
Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10404, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
MEANS, MARK ANTHONY
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10403, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SNOW, JAMES
Age: 33 Address: CHARLOTTE, NC
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-18 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COUR