Sweetwater County Arrest Report; December 19 – December 20, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MALDONADO HALL, ELICIA MARIE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9048, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HALE, KASH ADAM
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-19
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KALISZEWSKI, PAUL FREDERICK
Age: 52
Address: LONGMONT, CO
Booking: 2021-12-19
Released: 2021-12-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9044, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court