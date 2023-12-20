Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 19 – December 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FINDLEY, TIMOTHY EDWARD
Age: 26
Address: AMARILLO, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-12-19
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-22
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
KENNEDY, ANTROIN
Age: 45
Address: BOSIE, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-19
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Display of License Plates – Clearly Legible
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROSA E SOUZA, LUIS
Age: 35
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-12-19
Arresting Agency: ICE
STEWART, KAYLA MARIE
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12014, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VALENCIA OSSES, SEBASTIAN
Age: 23
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-12-19
Arresting Agency: ICE