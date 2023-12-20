Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 19 – December 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FINDLEY, TIMOTHY EDWARD

Age: 26

Address: AMARILLO, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #12016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-12-19

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-22

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



KENNEDY, ANTROIN

Age: 45

Address: BOSIE, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-19

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Display of License Plates – Clearly Legible Status: PENDING, Bond: #12015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #12015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSA E SOUZA, LUIS

Age: 35

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-12-19

Arresting Agency: ICE

STEWART, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12014, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALENCIA OSSES, SEBASTIAN

Age: 23

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-12-19

Arresting Agency: ICE