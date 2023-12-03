Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 2 – December 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

THOMPSON, SAMI JO

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-02

Released: 2023-12-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11943, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

TISI, JARED LEE

Age: 27

Address: INDIAN WELLS, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11944, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11944, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST

Age: 33

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: