Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 2 – December 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
THOMPSON, SAMI JO
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-12-02
Released: 2023-12-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11943, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
TISI, JARED LEE
Age: 27
Address: INDIAN WELLS, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11944, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11944, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST
Age: 33
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11942, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11942, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11942, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT