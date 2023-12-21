Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 20 – December 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ROBERSON, TRAVIS ALLEN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-20

Released: 2023-12-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12019, CASH, $50, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUSHLOW, BUCK ALLEN

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12021, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-20

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12020, CASH, $745, Court: RS Municipal Court



DAMBROSIO, LINDSEY CHRISTINE

Age: 36

Address: RAPID CITY, SD

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KIRK, TANNA MARIE

Age: 30

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: