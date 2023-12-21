Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 20 – December 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ROBERSON, TRAVIS ALLEN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-12-20
Released: 2023-12-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12019, CASH, $50, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUSHLOW, BUCK ALLEN
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12021, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-20
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12020, CASH, $745, Court: RS Municipal Court
DAMBROSIO, LINDSEY CHRISTINE
Age: 36
Address: RAPID CITY, SD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KIRK, TANNA MARIE
Age: 30
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12017, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT