Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 21 – December 22, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #10422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS E

Age: 46 Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10421, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ARAGON, DEREK LEE

Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-21 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, RICARDO ARNOLDO

Age: 24 Address: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-21 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANTOSH, MICHAEL HARRY

Age: 36 Address: HOLLYWOOD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MONGE SIERRA, STEPHANIE VANESSA

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRING S, WY

Booking: 2022-12-21 Released: 2022-12-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP