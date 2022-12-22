Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 21 – December 22, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS E
Age: 46 Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10421, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ARAGON, DEREK LEE
Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-21 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
MARTINEZ, RICARDO ARNOLDO
Age: 24 Address: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-21 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANTOSH, MICHAEL HARRY
Age: 36 Address: HOLLYWOOD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MONGE SIERRA, STEPHANIE VANESSA
Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRING S, WY
Booking: 2022-12-21 Released: 2022-12-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10420, CASH, $365, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT